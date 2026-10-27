'King': Shah Rukh Khan is no-nonsense 'aashiq' in new look

The newly released poster features Khan with a rose between his lips, as he carries a gun in his hand and walks out of a fiery den. The image suggests a blend of action and romance in the much-anticipated film.

In his social media post, Khan wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi... Aashiq hoon (I remembered it again today that I'm not a killer but a lover)... #KING In cinemas 24.12.26."