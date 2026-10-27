'King': Shah Rukh Khan is no-nonsense 'aashiq' in new look
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled his look from the upcoming film King. The actor took to social media on Tuesday to share a new poster of the movie and announced its theatrical release date. The film is set to hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.
Character reveal
The actor's post
The newly released poster features Khan with a rose between his lips, as he carries a gun in his hand and walks out of a fiery den. The image suggests a blend of action and romance in the much-anticipated film.
In his social media post, Khan wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi... Aashiq hoon (I remembered it again today that I'm not a killer but a lover)... #KING In cinemas 24.12.26."
Box office clash
'King' to clash with 'Avengers: Doomsday,' 'Dune: Part Three'
King will be released on December 24, a date that will see it go up against several big releases.
These include Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Nagarjuna's 100th film, King100, which was announced on the actor's 67th birthday along with its release date.
Film details
About the film
Headlined by Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor.
The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
This will be Khan's first film with his daughter Suhana, who made her acting debut in The Archies in 2023.