Jackky Bhagnani reveals why Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Ashwatthama' was shelved
What's the story
After two decades of friendship, actor Shahid Kapoor and producer Jackky Bhagnani are now looking to collaborate professionally. Speaking to Mid-Day, Bhagnani confirmed that they want to collaborate on a project. "Shahid and I want to do something together. We feel that while we have been friends for 20 years, we can come together strongly as a professional team." "But until we find that correct opportunity, we won't. We are actively looking for something to collaborate on," he said.
Project cancelation
Bhagnani on shelved project 'Ashwatthama'
Bhagnani also spoke about the cancellation of his ambitious project Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, which was set to star Kapoor.
It was announced in 2024.
Bhagnani revealed, "There were multiple reasons why we decided against it. [One being that] Kalki 2898 AD came after that. When you make a big-scale film, the audience doesn't judge you on...the amount of money you have spent, but on how unique your content is."
"If it's not unique, that money goes down the drain."
Another project on hold
Update on 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna'
Rumors had also suggested that Bhagnani's banner was producing Suryaputra Mahavir Karna with South superstar Vikram.
However, Bhagnani has now revealed that they have pushed it for the time being.
"We aren't doing it right now. We have pushed it," he said.
Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Cocktail 2, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon.