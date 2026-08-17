Jackky Bhagnani reveals why Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Ashwatthama' was shelved

Bhagnani also spoke about the cancellation of his ambitious project Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, which was set to star Kapoor.

It was announced in 2024.

Bhagnani revealed, "There were multiple reasons why we decided against it. [One being that] Kalki 2898 AD came after that. When you make a big-scale film, the audience doesn't judge you on...the amount of money you have spent, but on how unique your content is."

"If it's not unique, that money goes down the drain."