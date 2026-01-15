'Fame can be...overwhelming': Why Shahid doesn't call himself a 'star'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor , who has been in the industry for over two decades, recently shared why he prefers to call himself an "actor" rather than a "star." In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that "fame can be overwhelming, and it's easy to lose sight of who you are amid all the noise." Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film, O'Romeo.

Actor's perspective 'Staying true to my values...helped me stay grounded' Kapoor said, "The biggest lesson I've learnt is that authenticity comes from knowing yourself deeply and not trying to fit into anyone else's expectations." He added, "Staying true to my values, staying connected to my family and close circle, and focusing on the work rather than the hype have helped me stay grounded." "At the end of the day, being real with yourself is the only way to sustain any kind of success or happiness."

Parenting insights Kapoor's approach to parenting amid fame Kapoor, who is a father to two children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, also spoke about how he wants them to have a normal upbringing. He said, "I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can... But beyond the point, it is what it is." "As they grow older, they will become more aware but we don't do anything to bring it up."

