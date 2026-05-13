'No Entry 2': Will we see Shahid Kapoor with Varun?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Anees Bazmee's upcoming comedy No Entry Mein Entry, a sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry. "While Varun Dhawan is locked to play one of the three leads, the makers have initiated a conversation with Shahid Kapoor. The actor has heard the basic idea and will soon take the complete narration," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.
Role details
Kapoor's 1st collaboration with Bazmee
If Kapoor agrees to join the project, it will be his first collaboration with Bazmee. The film is expected to go on floors toward the end of 2026. The original No Entry starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, but they won't be returning for the sequel. Instead, younger actors are being roped in for a fresh take on the story.
New faces
Boney Kapoor assured fans of unique twist
The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor, who had earlier confirmed that Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are already on board. Boney expressed his disappointment over losing the original cast but assured fans that the new version will offer a unique twist. The new report doesn't mention Arjun's continued participation in the project, so we'll have to wait for the makers to confirm the cast.