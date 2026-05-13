'No Entry 2': Will we see Shahid Kapoor with Varun?

Role details

Kapoor's 1st collaboration with Bazmee

If Kapoor agrees to join the project, it will be his first collaboration with Bazmee. The film is expected to go on floors toward the end of 2026. The original No Entry starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, but they won't be returning for the sequel. Instead, younger actors are being roped in for a fresh take on the story.