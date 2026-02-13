Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' out now: What to watch
Shahid Kapoor is back on the big screen with O'Romeo, a romantic action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, out today.
The film stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary (as the main villain Jalal), Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal.
Inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai, it mixes forbidden love with gritty gang wars.
Where to watch, certification, cast details
O'Romeo is playing in theaters. It's produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks Kapoor's fourth team-up with Bhardwaj after hits like Haider and Kaminey.
The film got an A certificate from CBFC.
The story dives into loyalty and love set against violent turf wars—Bhardwaj calls it his "catharsis" against societal violence.
In a touching note, Sutapa Sikdar said the late Irrfan Khan "is sending you best wishes from heaven."