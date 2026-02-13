Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' out now: What to watch Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Shahid Kapoor is back on the big screen with O'Romeo, a romantic action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, out today.

The film stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary (as the main villain Jalal), Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal.

Inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai, it mixes forbidden love with gritty gang wars.