Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' gets release date: When to watch online
Shahid Kapoor's action-packed film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is finally landing in theaters on February 13, 2026.
After legal controversy and a court battle, the movie brings together a star cast—Kapoor as Ustara, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.
Expect drama and high stakes set in post-independence Mumbai.
This is what the film is about
Inspired by Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O'Romeo follows a gangster who falls in love with a woman, Triptii Dimri.
The filming started in January 2025 and reportedly wrapped in January 2026.
OTT release and other details
After its big-screen run, O'Romeo will stream on Amazon Prime Video about 45-60 days later—so look out for it online by late March or early April 2026.
OTTplay Premium subscribers can also catch it during this window.