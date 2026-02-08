Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' gets release date: When to watch online

Inspired by Hussain Zaidi 's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O'Romeo follows a gangster who falls in love with a woman, Triptii Dimri . The filming started in January 2025 and reportedly wrapped in January 2026.

OTT release and other details

After its big-screen run, O'Romeo will stream on Amazon Prime Video about 45-60 days later—so look out for it online by late March or early April 2026.

OTTplay Premium subscribers can also catch it during this window.