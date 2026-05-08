Shakira returns to FIFA World Cup with 'Dai Dai'

Shakira has announced her return to the FIFA World Cup stage, teasing the official song for the upcoming tournament. The track, titled Dai Dai, is a collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and will be released on May 14. In a short video shared on social media on Thursday, Shakira is seen performing at Brazil's Maracana Stadium alongside dancers dressed in the colors of participating national teams.

Song details Teaser features official match balls from past World Cups The teaser also features the official match balls from the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups, seemingly referencing the tournaments where Shakira played a major musical role. In the video, she can be seen holding the official 2026 World Cup match ball while singing: "Here in this place / You belong," before adding, "What broke you once / Made you strong."

Twitter Post See the teaser here From Maracaná Stadium, here is “Dai Dai,” the @FIFAWorldCup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! ⚽️🐺 @burnaboypic.twitter.com/UcfpO0s7jN — Shakira (@shakira) May 7, 2026

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Past performances Shakira's history with World Cup anthems Shakira's association with the World Cup goes back nearly 20 years. She famously performed Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which went on to become one of football's most iconic songs. She also performed Hips Don't Lie during the 2006 World Cup in Germany and La La La during the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

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