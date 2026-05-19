Spanish court orders $64M tax refund to Shakira
What's the story
A Spanish court has ordered the country's tax authority to refund Colombian superstar Shakira over €55 million ($64 million) in fines that were wrongly imposed on her, reported Associated Press. The ruling comes after a long-standing dispute regarding her residency status for tax purposes in Spain. The court found that Shakira was not a tax resident in 2011 as she had spent only 163 days there, not exceeding the 183-day threshold set by law.
Artist's reaction
'Every step of the process was leaked, distorted...'
Shakira said in a statement, "After more than eight years of enduring brutal public targeting...and sleepless nights that ultimately impacted my health and my family's well-being, the National High Court has finally set the record straight." "Every step of the process was leaked, distorted, and amplified using my name and public image to send a threatening message to the rest of the taxpayers." "Today, that narrative crumbles, and it does so with the full force of a court ruling."
Tax dispute
Ruling pertains only to taxes owed in 2011
The court clarified that its ruling only pertains to taxes owed in 2011. In a separate case in 2023, Shakira had settled a tax evasion lawsuit concerning the years 2012-2014 by paying €17.5 million ($20 million) and an additional fine of €7.3 million ($8.5 million). The settlement also included daily fines of about $437 for three years, totaling just over $4,70,000.
Tax issues
Here's how the issue started
The tax troubles began when Spanish authorities accused Shakira of being a tax resident in 2011 due to her relationship with Gerard Piqué. However, the court ruled that their relationship did not legally equate to marriage, and there was no evidence that Shakira's main activities were based in Spain that year.