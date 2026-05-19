Spanish court orders $64M tax refund to Shakira

A Spanish court has ordered the country's tax authority to refund Colombian superstar Shakira over €55 million ($64 million) in fines that were wrongly imposed on her, reported Associated Press. The ruling comes after a long-standing dispute regarding her residency status for tax purposes in Spain. The court found that Shakira was not a tax resident in 2011 as she had spent only 163 days there, not exceeding the 183-day threshold set by law.

Artist's reaction 'Every step of the process was leaked, distorted...' Shakira said in a statement, "After more than eight years of enduring brutal public targeting...and sleepless nights that ultimately impacted my health and my family's well-being, the National High Court has finally set the record straight." "Every step of the process was leaked, distorted, and amplified using my name and public image to send a threatening message to the rest of the taxpayers." "Today, that narrative crumbles, and it does so with the full force of a court ruling."

Tax dispute Ruling pertains only to taxes owed in 2011 The court clarified that its ruling only pertains to taxes owed in 2011. In a separate case in 2023, Shakira had settled a tax evasion lawsuit concerning the years 2012-2014 by paying €17.5 million ($20 million) and an additional fine of €7.3 million ($8.5 million). The settlement also included daily fines of about $437 for three years, totaling just over $4,70,000.

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