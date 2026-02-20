Shakira will be headlining 'Feeding India Concert' in Mumbai, Delhi

Colombian global icon Shakira will headline the Feeding India Concert 2026 in Mumbai and Delhi. The concert aims to raise awareness of child nutrition and support the UN's Zero Hunger goal by 2030. This will be Shakira's first visit to India since her Oral Fixation World Tour in 2007, where she performed at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds.

Artist's perspective Shakira on performing in India again Shakira expressed her excitement about performing in India again. She said, "Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi." "The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."

Concert's impact About the 'Feeding India Concert' The Feeding India Concert has become one of India's leading music-for-change platforms, uniting artists and citizens to advocate for the United Nations's Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The initiative was launched in December 2022 with American rapper Post Malone as the headliner, followed by global pop sensation Dua Lipa in November 2024.

