Shakti Kapoor to take legal action over false death rumors

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'My death news is all fake...'

In a video posted on Instagram, Kapoor directly addressed his fans and followers. "Hello everyone, my death news is all fake. I am healthy, happy. Please ignore it," he said in the clip. Kapoor also said he plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the fake news. "I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good," he said in the video.