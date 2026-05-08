Shakti Kapoor to take legal action over false death rumors
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has dismissed rumors of his death that recently spread across social media. The 73-year-old actor took to Instagram to clarify that he is "healthy and happy," and urged people not to believe the misinformation. He also announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for the false rumors.
Video message
'My death news is all fake...'
In a video posted on Instagram, Kapoor directly addressed his fans and followers. "Hello everyone, my death news is all fake. I am healthy, happy. Please ignore it," he said in the clip. Kapoor also said he plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the fake news. "I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good," he said in the video.
Fan reactions
Fans relieved by the actor's update
Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section with messages of relief and support for the veteran actor. One fan wrote, "God bless. Long live," while another said, "I hope you're in good health." A third netizen quipped, "Tiger is alive. Long live." Meanwhile, Kapoor was recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor.