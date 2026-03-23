Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar join 'Traitors' S02
What's the story
The second season of The Traitors India is all set to begin with a star-studded lineup. After the success of the first season, Mallika Sherawat recently joined the team at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The other contestants include actors Rhea Chakraborty and Dalip Tahil, Munawar Faruqui and comedian Kullu (real name: Aaditya Kulshreshth), Shalini Passi, and Fukra Insaan (real name: Abhishek Malhan), reported Variety India.
Production details
Everything to know about the upcoming season
The second season of The Traitors India will be filmed at the same location as its predecessor. Karan Johar had arrived at the venue a few days ago to shoot his introductory segments. The show is produced by BBC Worldwide India, and the first season premiered in 2025.
Contestants
Reality show connections of contestants
Chakraborty was seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies Season 19 (Karm Ya Kaand) in 2023 and MTV Roadies: Double Cross in 2025. Passi shot to fame with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and also made headlines for her Cannes appearance in May 2025. Malhan was the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Faruqui is a reality show veteran, having won Lock Upp Season 1 (2022) and Bigg Boss 17.