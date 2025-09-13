Shalini Passi set for big-screen debut with Bhandarkar's upcoming film

Passi will appear in an extended cameo in The Wives, which also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy , and Regina Cassandra. The film explores the lives of star wives. She said, "When the role was offered to me, I felt it would be a great experience." "Art is always a depiction of life. Like all his other films, there are elements inspired by reality," she said, reflecting on the film's themes.

Debut excitement

Passi on working with Roy, Kulkarni

Passi admitted she didn't realize the scale of her debut until she reached the set. "I didn't realize it was going to be a theatrical release. Now that it is, I'm excited to see myself, but even more eager to see the film as a whole," she said. She added, "Mouni Roy looks fabulous and is a wonderful human being. I also met Sonali Kulkarni for the first time." The release date for The Wives will be out soon.