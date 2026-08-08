Action director Sham Kaushal completes 46 years in film industry

Kaushal revealed that his official entry into the film industry came on August 8, 1980, when he became a member of the Movie Stunt Artists's Association.

He said, "I thank God every day, every moment. But today is a special day."

"Forty-six years ago, on this day, August 8, 1980, I got the opportunity to become a member of the Movie Stunts Union. That was the day I became a part of this beautiful film industry."