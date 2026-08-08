Action director Sham Kaushal completes 46 years in film industry
What's the story
Veteran action director Sham Kaushal, who is also the father of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, recently celebrated a remarkable 46 years in the Hindi film industry. On Saturday, he took to social media to share an emotional video reflecting on his journey from Punjab to Mumbai and the struggles he faced along the way. He also expressed gratitude toward those who supported him during difficult times.
Career start
'46 years ago, I got the opportunity...'
Kaushal revealed that his official entry into the film industry came on August 8, 1980, when he became a member of the Movie Stunt Artists's Association.
He said, "I thank God every day, every moment. But today is a special day."
"Forty-six years ago, on this day, August 8, 1980, I got the opportunity to become a member of the Movie Stunts Union. That was the day I became a part of this beautiful film industry."
Unexpected path
Kaushal reveals he never intended to join the film industry
Kaushal confessed that he never intended to join the film industry.
"I didn't come from my village in Punjab to join the film industry. I came in search of a job," he said.
"I did get a job, but I couldn't continue because I had a huge inferiority complex. Then, because of some friends and as God had planned, I became a part of this film industry."
Support system
Gratitude toward friends and hotel owners
Kaushal expressed deep gratitude toward his friends who lent him money for the union membership fee when he was struggling financially.
He also thanked hotel owners who provided him food during his tough times and friends who helped him with shelter.
"I am deeply grateful to those friends who lent me ₹100 or ₹200 each so that I could pay the membership fee," he said.
Career progression
1st step into action direction
Kaushal fondly recalled his first step into the world of action direction in May 1990.
He expressed gratitude toward producers and directors who trusted him with work and allowed him to learn.
"In May 1990, I got the opportunity to become an action director. I am thankful to all the producers and directors who trusted me, gave me work, and allowed me to learn," he said.
Career highlights
His journey in Hindi cinema
Over the years, Kaushal has become one of the most respected action directors in Hindi cinema.
He has worked on several iconic films such as Black Friday, Krrish, Kaminey, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sanju, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, and PK.
His recent projects include Peddi and Tere Ishk Mein.