Sharma announces separation from Bhindi, committed to co parenting
Entertainment
Evelyn Sharma, who you might remember from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has announced her separation from husband Tushaan Bhindi.
The couple married in 2021 in Brisbane and have two young kids.
Evelyn shared that they're parting ways but are committed to co-parenting and keeping things friendly as they move forward.
Sharma stepped away from acting
Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged in 2019, had a close-knit wedding, then welcomed daughter in 2021 and son Arden two years later.
After making her Bollywood debut with From Sydney with Love (2012) and starring in films like Saaho, Evelyn has stepped away from acting to focus on family life.