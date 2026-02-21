Shatrughan Sinha moves court against 'Khamosh' catchphrase misuse Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha has asked the Bombay High Court to protect his personality rights—including his famous "Khamosh" line—after alleging his name, voice, and image were used online without permission.

The case targets big platforms like Meta, X (formerly Twitter), Google, and several e-commerce sites.