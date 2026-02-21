Shatrughan Sinha moves court against 'Khamosh' catchphrase misuse
Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha has asked the Bombay High Court to protect his personality rights—including his famous "Khamosh" line—after alleging his name, voice, and image were used online without permission.
The case targets big platforms like Meta, X (formerly Twitter), Google, and several e-commerce sites.
Sinha's lawyer on why this is a big deal
Sinha's lawyer says people have been making fake profiles, selling merch with his catchphrases, and even creating morphed videos—all without asking him.
This isn't just about copyright; Sinha argues it's hurting his reputation and privacy.
Other stars have also faced similar issues
Other Bollywood stars—like Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and more—have also taken legal steps against deepfakes and unauthorized content.
It's a growing problem as tech makes it easier to copy someone's identity online.