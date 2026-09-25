Sheeran shows at Gillette Stadium canceled after severe weather warnings

Ed Sheeran's concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, set for September 25 and 26, were canceled because of severe weather and high wind alerts across Boston and New England.

A statement from the venue shared, "Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium."

Safety came first after talking with local officials.