Sheeran shows at Gillette Stadium canceled after severe weather warnings
Ed Sheeran's concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, set for September 25 and 26, were canceled because of severe weather and high wind alerts across Boston and New England.
A statement from the venue shared, "Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium."
Safety came first after talking with local officials.
Ticketmaster refunds Sheeran tickets travel advisory
Ticketmaster will automatically refund tickets, and fans who bought elsewhere can get their money back at the original purchase point.
Local authorities are also asking people to avoid travel until things settle down by Sunday.
Earlier in the tour, there was controversy after Macklemore was dropped as a support act over his pro-Palestinian comments, something Sheeran later clarified wasn't his call, expressing regret about how it all played out.