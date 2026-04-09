Shilpa Shetty exits Jackie Shroff's 'Coke'; Shefali Shah in talks

Replacement

The makers are now in talks with Shefali Shah

With Shetty's exit, the makers of Coke are now in talks with actor Shefali Shah to take over her role. A source told Mid-Day, "The makers needed someone who could bring gravitas to the part. Shefali was always on their wishlist." The insider added that conversations with Shah have been positive and the teams are currently finalizing paperwork and dates.