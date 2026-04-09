Shilpa Shetty exits Jackie Shroff's 'Coke'; Shefali Shah in talks
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has exited the upcoming series Coke due to scheduling conflicts, reported Mid-Day. The show, which also stars Jackie Shroff, is being produced by Boong producers Shujaat Saudagar and Vikesh Bhutani. It was reported in February that the two actors would be reuniting for this project after their 2000 film Jung.
Replacement
The makers are now in talks with Shefali Shah
With Shetty's exit, the makers of Coke are now in talks with actor Shefali Shah to take over her role. A source told Mid-Day, "The makers needed someone who could bring gravitas to the part. Shefali was always on their wishlist." The insider added that conversations with Shah have been positive and the teams are currently finalizing paperwork and dates.
Production timeline
'Coke' to go on floors later this month
The series is expected to go on floors later this month. The makers are keen to keep the production schedule intact despite the casting change. Shetty was reportedly excited about the material and the opportunity to work with Shroff again, but couldn't align her dates due to existing commitments, said a source.