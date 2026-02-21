Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff to reunite for Prime Video series
What's the story
Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Jackie Shroff are in advanced talks to headline an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, per Mid-day. The show will reportedly be an eight-episode slice-of-life drama that explores "urban relationships and second chances." This project marks their first collaboration after 26 years.
Production details
Production team is currently scouting locations in Mumbai, Pune
An industry insider told the outlet that the team is aiming for an "intimate" show with "strong writing, real locations, and minimal gloss." The source added, "Both actors bring credibility and warmth, which is crucial for this world." The script has been finalized and the production team is currently scouting locations in Mumbai and Pune. They plan to start filming in March with a 60-day window for principal photography.
Career updates
Upcoming projects of Shetty and Shroff
Shroff's recent projects include Tanvi the Great, Housefull 5, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He will next be seen in the multistarrer comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar. Shetty, meanwhile, last starred in Indian Police Force (2024) and is a part of the upcoming Kannada movie KD: The Devil.