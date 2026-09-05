Why Shehnaaz Gill is no longer interested in reality shows

The actor added, "That was the only show for me and it has ended."

"Whatever was my reality, however was my reality, everyone saw it. But now if the audiences want to see me, they will have to do so via my characters. They will only get to enjoy my performances in cinema."

Gill is currently promoting Singh Vs Kaur 2, where she stars opposite Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.

In the film, she plays Jasneet Kaur from West Bengal.