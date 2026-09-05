Why Shehnaaz Gill is no longer interested in reality shows
What's the story
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, has ruled out a return to reality shows. In an exclusive interview with Variety India, she said, "My plan is to go to theaters. I don't have any interest in reality shows." "The reality show that I was a part of has set a benchmark. It will stay in people's hearts forever."
Career transition
'That was the only show for me'
The actor added, "That was the only show for me and it has ended."
"Whatever was my reality, however was my reality, everyone saw it. But now if the audiences want to see me, they will have to do so via my characters. They will only get to enjoy my performances in cinema."
Gill is currently promoting Singh Vs Kaur 2, where she stars opposite Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.
In the film, she plays Jasneet Kaur from West Bengal.
Online scrutiny
How she deals with social media spotlight
Gill, who has been under the social media spotlight since her Bigg Boss stint, spoke about how she deals with it.
She said, "I don't have a mantra to remain calm. I am just a chill person. I don't take anything by heart."
"I know I have too many responsibilities on me. I want to be able to live up to them through my hard work."