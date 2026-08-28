What was actor Shelley Fabares's (82) cause of death?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Shelley Fabares, known for her work in Coach and The Donna Reed Show, passed away on August 22 in Los Angeles. She was 82 years old. Her family confirmed the news to PEOPLE on August 23, stating that she died surrounded by loved ones. They have now confirmed to the outlet that the cause of her death was pneumonia.
Health history
Family remembered her as a 'source of love, strength'
Fabares had previously been diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and underwent a liver transplant in 2000.
Her family remembered her as a "source of love, strength, laughter, and comfort."
They described her as a "devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, whose warmth, generosity, humor, and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her."
Career highlights
Career accomplishments
Fabares was also remembered for her career accomplishments.
She was best known for her role as Mary Stone on The Donna Reed Show and Christine Armstrong on Coach.
She also had a successful recording career, including the hit single Johnny Angel in 1962.
Fabares starred opposite Elvis Presley in three films: Girl Happy (1965), Spinout (1966), and Clambake (1967).
Philanthropy
Extensive television career
Fabares had an extensive television career with guest roles on shows like Police Story, The Rockford Files, The Love Boat, and Murder, She Wrote.
She also starred in the Emmy-winning TV film Brian's Song (1971) with James Caan and Billy Dee Williams.
Apart from her acting career, she was involved in fundraising for Alzheimer's research, a cause close to her heart as her mother was diagnosed with the disease.