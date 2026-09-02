Sherawat denies joining 'Bigg Boss 20' after Malhan sighting
Mallika Sherawat isn't heading to Bigg Boss 20, despite what you might have heard.
While she was spotted in the city with Abhishek Malhan (winner of Bigg Boss OTT season two), she put the speculation to rest, saying, "Nahi, main to nahi jaungi."
Even though Malhan encouraged her, "Bigg Boss vibe hai inme," she's sticking to her decision.
Sherawat turned down reality TV
This isn't new for Mallika; she's turned down reality TV before, including Bigg Boss back in 2025 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
She's more into shows about travel, adventure, food, and real conversations, not ones with constant cameras.
Sherawat filming 'The Traitors's season 2
Mallika is busy with The Traitors season two, filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
She's sharing screen space with celebs like Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Malhan himself.