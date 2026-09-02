Sherawat denies joining 'Bigg Boss 20' after Malhan sighting

Mallika Sherawat isn't heading to Bigg Boss 20, despite what you might have heard.

While she was spotted in the city with Abhishek Malhan (winner of Bigg Boss OTT season two), she put the speculation to rest, saying, "Nahi, main to nahi jaungi."

Even though Malhan encouraged her, "Bigg Boss vibe hai inme," she's sticking to her decision.