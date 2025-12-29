Shilpa Rao gets candid about highs and lows of career

Acclaimed Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao, known for songs like Besharam Rang, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Allah Maaf Kare, recently opened up about the highs and lows of her career. Speaking to Mid-Day, she revealed that eight of her songs didn't work last year. She expressed that being a vocalist requires resilience.

Career beginnings Rao's journey: From 'Tose Naina Lage' to industry challenges Rao's first playback opportunity was with composer Mithoon for the song Tose Naina Lage from Anwar (2007). She described it as "a very unusual song to start with." However, she also noted that newcomers often face challenges in the industry. "There are many failures between two recordings," she stated, emphasizing the importance of determination in a successful career.

Industry insights Rao's reflections on industry legends and personal failures Rao also shared her thoughts on industry legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, among others. She believes their success was due to their persistence rather than just talent. "To be able to do this for 10-20 years...and you can't fail even once," she said. She also spoke about not getting Parineeta's song Kaisi Paheli. "I was informed that Sunidhi [Chauhan] is singing and her recording is scheduled, but give it a shot." "I sang it, and I was horrible."