'Couldn't crack it': Shilpa Rao says recording 'Chaleya' wasn't 'easy'

National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao, who lent her voice to the popular track Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan , recently spoke about the challenges of recording the song. Speaking at Expresso by SCREEN's 13th edition, she said that despite its breezy feel, it was not an easy song to sing. "It's not an easy song at all. It sounds breezy because a lot of effort was being put in to make it sound like that," she explained.

Recording struggles 'It has very shuffle rhythm structure' Rao recalled her initial struggles in the studio, saying, "The first time I got onto the mic in Bombay, it took some 3-4 hours, and still I couldn't crack it." "It has a very shuffle rhythm structure. You have to sing it in pockets, say Michael Jackson style. It has to be quantized, but at the same time fluid because the lyrics are like that."

Resolution The song was eventually wrapped up in 20 minutes Despite the initial hiccups, Rao was ultimately able to complete the recording in just 20 minutes with the help of composer Anirudh Ravichander. "I went to Chennai, energy matters, and Anirudh was there, and we finished the recording in 20 minutes," she said.

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Artistic integrity Individuality in music is important, says Rao Rao also spoke about her artistic vision and the importance of individuality in music. She said, "You have one life, please sound like yourself." "In our house, we listened to all these women, we didn't listen to just one." "Because when you listen to just one person, you start feeling that this is the only way, and this is who you have to follow." "But when you listen to so many amazing voices...then you start finding your own."

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