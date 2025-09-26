Shilpa Shetty moves court against Raj's ₹15cr transfer reports
What's the story
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has rubbished reports claiming her husband, Raj Kundra, transferred ₹15 crore to her account in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case. Her legal team called the reports "totally fake and mischievous." The statement added that she has moved the Bombay High Court to seek "relief against the defamatory campaign."
Legal action
Shetty will initiate criminal and civil cases against fake articles
Shetty's lawyers said in a statement, "We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client." "No such amount was ever received by my client, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and at this stage, we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is sub judice."
Statement
By defaming my client, she is now compelled...: Lawyer
The statement added, "My clients are, however, compelled to initiate criminal and civil cases against all the fake media articles that have circulated the news without verifying the truth." "By intentionally defaming my client, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, she is now compelled to seek the protection of law enforcement agencies against such mischievous conduct of certain individuals." "We have always cooperated with the investigation agencies and shall always cooperate with the best of our ability."
Investigation update
Kundra told investigators he paid part of the ₹60 crore
Recently, PTI reported that Kundra told investigators he paid portions of the ₹60 crore to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia, and producer Ektaa Kapoor as professional fees. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the cheating case in which Kundra and Shetty, along with others, are accused. The couple were directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail company.