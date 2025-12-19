'Baseless': Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on ₹60cr cheating case

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally broken her silence on the alleged ₹60 crore fraud case. On Friday, she called all allegations against her "baseless" and said that she is "saddened" by the accusations. The allegations are related to a loan-cum-investment deal involving her and husband Raj Kundra 's now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Statement Shetty Kundra clarified her role in the company In her statement, Shetty Kundra said, "My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity." "In fact, like several other public figures, I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel...for which payments due to me remain outstanding." "I want to put it on record that almost 20 Cr rupees has been loaned to the company by us as a family, and the said amount remains unpaid."

Allegations Shetty Kundra alleged misrepresentation of facts Shetty Kundra further said, "The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years is legally unsustainable." "Despite these facts, my name continues to be unnecessarily dragged into the proceedings..." "Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman's dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon." She quoted Bhagavad Gita, saying, "Failing to oppose injustice when it is your duty, is itself Adharma."

Legal action 'Have faith in the judiciary': Shetty Kundra Shetty Kundra said that a quashing petition has already been filed before the Bombay High Court and added, "I have complete faith in the judicial process and will be seeking appropriate legal remedies to protect my rights and reputation." "I respectfully request the media to take note of these facts and report responsibly by verifying the truthfulness of facts."