Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies income tax raid at her residence
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's legal team has dismissed reports claiming that an income tax raid was conducted at her Mumbai residence in a statement. Her advocate, Prashant Patil, clarified that no such raid took place and described the incident as a "routine verification" by authorities. This clarification comes amid separate legal issues involving a ₹60 crore fraud investigation.
Patil also warned that those who have "mischievously claimed in public domain that these developments have anything to do with the alleged Economic Offence Wing case shall face legal consequences before the appropriate court of law." He reiterated that there was no income tax raid at Shetty Kundra's residence. The statement came after reports suggested Income Tax searches were being conducted on entities owned or operated by the actor and her husband, Raj Kundra.
Earlier, I-T officials searched Shetty Kundra's residence
Earlier on Thursday, sources reported that I-T officials had visited Shetty Kundra's residence. This development came after Bengaluru police booked two pubs for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours, including Bastian Garden City, co-owned by the actor. The pub was founded by Bastian Hospitality, owned by businessman Ranjit Bindra, and Shetty Kundra bought a 50% stake in it in 2019.
Shetty Kundra and Kundra are currently under investigation by the Mumbai police in a criminal breach of trust case. The EOW is probing the case, which has now added a cheating charge against the couple apart from criminal breach of trust. The case was registered on a complaint filed by 60-year-old businessman Deepak Kothari who claimed he was duped of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd where both were directors.