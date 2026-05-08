Shilpa Shetty to return as host on ZEE5
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her return as a host on ZEE5, reported Variety India. The variety entertainment show will be produced by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, who have previously worked on projects like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Gangs of Filmistaan. This collaboration marks a strong and exciting combination of talent and experience from both sides.
Career transition
Shetty Kundra's experience as a host
Shetty Kundra has successfully transitioned from the big screen to television, having been a judge on popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, and Super Dancer. She has also hosted Bigg Boss Season 2 and Hear Me Love Me. She made her streaming debut as an actor with Rohit Shetty's Police Force (2024).
Other projects
Shetty Kundra exited 'Coke' series
Shetty Kundra was supposed to star in a series called Coke with Jackie Shroff, but according to Mid-Day, she had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, the show is produced by Boong producers Shujaat Saudagar and Vikesh Bhutani. On the other hand, Shefali Shah is in talks to replace Shetty Kundra.