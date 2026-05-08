Shilpa Shetty to host a variety entertainment show

Shilpa Shetty to return as host on ZEE5

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:27 am May 08, 202611:27 am

What's the story

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her return as a host on ZEE5, reported Variety India. The variety entertainment show will be produced by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, who have previously worked on projects like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Gangs of Filmistaan. This collaboration marks a strong and exciting combination of talent and experience from both sides.