Shinde's 'Lock Upp' Season 2 remarks on Joshi spark backlash
Entertainment
Things got heated on Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2 after Shilpa Shinde made some inappropriate remarks about Shivangi Joshi, sparking a wave of backlash online.
Fans were upset that the hosts and producers didn't address it, and many called out Farah Khan for staying silent.
Khan teases 'Lock Upp' judgement day
Farah Khan finally broke her silence, posting, "Please watch judgment day, then write angry letters," hinting that Saturday's special episode will tackle the issue head-on.
On Judgement Day, contestants are judged for their actions throughout the week, so expect this topic to come up soon.
Lock Upp streams Saturday through Thursday at 8pm IST on Netflix.