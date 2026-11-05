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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Maatrubhumi': Defense journalists announce separation from Salman starrer, here's why
'Maatrubhumi': Defense journalists announce separation from Salman starrer, here's why
Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh exit 'Maatrubhumi' project

'Maatrubhumi': Defense journalists announce separation from Salman starrer, here's why

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 05, 2026
05:58 pm
What's the story

Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the defense journalists who were associated with Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi (formerly known as Battle of Galwan), have announced their separation from the project. In a joint statement on Thursday, they revealed, "As the film has evolved, it has moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident in our India's Most Fearless series that first brought us on board." The duo concluded the statement, saying they wish for the film's success.

Film's foundation

How Apoorva Lakhia acquired rights to Aroor, Singh's chapter

Aroor and Singh's journey with Maatrubhumi began with a chapter in India's Most Fearless 3, published in 2022.

The chapter covered the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Director Apoorva Lakhia later acquired the rights to this chapter in 2023.

Aroor was also credited with the film's story along with Suresh Nair.

The film depicts the deadly hand-to-hand combat that claimed Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu (played by Khan) and 19 other Indian soldiers' lives.

Twitter Post

See the statement here

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Trailer launch

Trailer cleared by censor board; release date awaited

The news of Aroor and Singh's departure comes as Maatrubhumi gears up for its next promotional phase.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the four-minute-and-43-second-long trailer has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification on Wednesday.

The trailer is likely to be released on Friday, November 6.

However, the film's release date is still under wraps, with November 20 and December 11 being speculated as possible dates.

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