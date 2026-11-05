'Maatrubhumi': Defense journalists announce separation from Salman starrer, here's why

Aroor and Singh's journey with Maatrubhumi began with a chapter in India's Most Fearless 3, published in 2022.

The chapter covered the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Director Apoorva Lakhia later acquired the rights to this chapter in 2023.

Aroor was also credited with the film's story along with Suresh Nair.

The film depicts the deadly hand-to-hand combat that claimed Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu (played by Khan) and 19 other Indian soldiers' lives.