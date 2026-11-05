'Maatrubhumi': Defense journalists announce separation from Salman starrer, here's why
What's the story
Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the defense journalists who were associated with Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi (formerly known as Battle of Galwan), have announced their separation from the project. In a joint statement on Thursday, they revealed, "As the film has evolved, it has moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident in our India's Most Fearless series that first brought us on board." The duo concluded the statement, saying they wish for the film's success.
Film's foundation
How Apoorva Lakhia acquired rights to Aroor, Singh's chapter
Aroor and Singh's journey with Maatrubhumi began with a chapter in India's Most Fearless 3, published in 2022.
The chapter covered the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.
Director Apoorva Lakhia later acquired the rights to this chapter in 2023.
Aroor was also credited with the film's story along with Suresh Nair.
The film depicts the deadly hand-to-hand combat that claimed Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu (played by Khan) and 19 other Indian soldiers' lives.
Twitter Post
See the statement here
A statement from @RahulSinghx & me, as we wish the Maatrubhumi film— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 5, 2026
team the very best!@BeingSalmanKhan@LakhiaApoorva@SKFilmsOfficial#IndiasMostFearlesspic.twitter.com/HiHmQvbYro
Trailer launch
Trailer cleared by censor board; release date awaited
The news of Aroor and Singh's departure comes as Maatrubhumi gears up for its next promotional phase.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the four-minute-and-43-second-long trailer has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification on Wednesday.
The trailer is likely to be released on Friday, November 6.
However, the film's release date is still under wraps, with November 20 and December 11 being speculated as possible dates.