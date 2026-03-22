'The 50': Shiv Thakare lifts the trophy

Shiv Thakare has been declared the winner of the reality show The 50. He beat Mr Faisu, Kaka, Rajat Dalal, and Krishna Shroff in the finale. With this win, he once again proved his strong fan following and popularity in reality shows. The show had a unique format with 50 contestants from various fields, including television, social media, sports, and entertainment, competing for the top spot. The finale streamed live on JioHotstar .

Winner's statement It was a new experience for me: Thakare Thakare said, "The 50 was a completely new experience for me, and I wanted to show a different side of Shiv Thakare, one that believes you don't need to shout or fight to be heard." "You can play with heart, stay true to yourself and still win. Being the winner of the very first season, especially among 50 strong players, is something that will always be remembered and that makes me incredibly happy."

Fan's fortune Lucky fan will take home ₹50L Along with the trophy, Thakare's win also means that one of his fans will take home a whopping ₹50L. The lucky fan is Sitaram Prahlad Aghav. Speaking to Thakare in Hindi, he said, "My family and I do farming. I was very happy, but was also afraid that maybe it's a fraud." "I dreamed of getting my parents a car and house, so I will now be able to give them that."

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Finale highlights Grand finale of 'The 50' The grand finale of The 50 was an action-packed event with previously evicted contestants making a dramatic entry. The first task was to determine the Top 4 contestants, where Thakare, Shroff, and Kaka had to choose one contestant from the Top 5 for elimination. This task secured Dalal's exit from the show but also ensured that the fan prize money increased to ₹50L.

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