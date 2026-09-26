Shobana announces 'Thenmavin Kombathu' theatrical return worldwide October 8

The film has been restored in 4K from its original print and now features Dolby Atmos sound, promising a much richer viewing experience.

Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal, Shobana, and Nedumudi Venu, Thenmavin Kombathu was an evergreen Malayalam classic back in the day, winning national awards for cinematography and production design.

If you love timeless romance-comedies or just want to see what all the hype was about, this is your chance!