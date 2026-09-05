'Slightly patriarchal issue': Shreya Ghoshal reveals rejecting sleazy songs
What's the story
Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who made her Bollywood singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas at 16, recently opened up about rejecting songs with sleazy lyrics. In a conversation on The Male Feminist Podcast, she said that the issue goes beyond just lyrics and has evolved over time. "The lyrics are one thing. There is also a composition and singing style," she said.
Song selection
Ghoshal opens up on the problem in music industry
Ghoshal revealed that there was a time when the songs in films became such that only sleazy songs were given to female singers.
"After a point, the songs in films became such that only those types of songs were given to female singers. The rest are male songs, and there are some romantic duets."
"So we have to see where it is stemming from. The problem is for singers and actresses and everyone who is part of this industry."
Industry issues
Independent music is changing the trend, said Ghoshal
Ghoshal further emphasized that the issue is "slightly patriarchal and gender-based."
"But the good thing is now, because of independent music, it is changing. But still, I feel it is very male-heavy."
She added, "I have spoken very strongly about it earlier, and I don't mind if it is taken in a good way or a bad way."
Changing perspective
When she revealed singing raunchy songs in her earlier career
In a 2025 interview with Lilly Singh, Ghoshal admitted to singing raunchy songs in her career, including Chikni Chameli.
However, she said she wouldn't sing such songs today.
"There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified."
"The reason I've become more conscious over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning."
Career highlights
A look at her popular songs and awards
Ghoshal has lent her voice to numerous hit songs over the years, including Ye Ishq Hai (Jab We Met), Manwa Laage (Happy New Year), Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), and Saathiyaa (Singham), among others.
She also sang Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank), Jugraafiya (Super 30), and Param Sundari (Mimi).
The renowned singer has won several awards, including five National Film Awards.