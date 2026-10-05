'Bandish Bandits' fame Shreyaa Chaudhry joins Ayushmann in 'Mupapa'

Chaudhry has been praised for her natural performances and ability to bring depth to her characters.

She played Tamanna Sharma in Bandish Bandits and Zara in The Mehta Boys.

Now, with Mupapa, she is taking another major step in her career.

The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, co-founded by Saxena with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna, and Amit Golani.