'Bandish Bandits' fame Shreyaa Chaudhry joins Ayushmann in 'Mupapa'
What's the story
Shreyaa Chaudhry, who rose to fame with Bandish Bandits and The Mehta Boys, will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Mupapa, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie is a collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures. Directed by Sameer Saxena, Mupapa is currently in post-production and will hit theaters on February 19, 2027.
Career progression
Chaudhry's journey in showbiz so far
Chaudhry has been praised for her natural performances and ability to bring depth to her characters.
She played Tamanna Sharma in Bandish Bandits and Zara in The Mehta Boys.
Now, with Mupapa, she is taking another major step in her career.
The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, co-founded by Saxena with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna, and Amit Golani.
New beginnings
YRF Talent signs exclusive management deal with her
In another significant development, Chaudhry has signed on with YRF Talent for exclusive management.
The division boasts an impressive roster of established stars and promising new names such as Rani Mukerji, Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda, among others.