Ayushmann Khurrana to lead YRF, Posham Pa's 'Mupapa'

Film details

'Mupapa' will 'deliver an incredibly new visual experience'

The film is the first product of the YRF-Posham Pa partnership, which aims to create immersive theatrical experiences for modern audiences. The collaboration was announced in December 2024, with plans for an initial slate of theatrical releases. YRF promises that the Mupapa "will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theaters" and "will keep the audience at the edge of their seats from the word go."