Ayushmann Khurrana to lead YRF, Posham Pa's 'Mupapa'
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Posham Pa Pictures have announced their first theatrical collaboration, Mupapa. The film will star Ayushmann Khurrana and is set to release on February 19, 2027, as confirmed by Variety. Described as a "genre-bending" project, it will be produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and directed by Sameer Saxena. This marks Widhani's second venture as a producer after the record-breaking romantic film Saiyaara.
Film details
'Mupapa' will 'deliver an incredibly new visual experience'
The film is the first product of the YRF-Posham Pa partnership, which aims to create immersive theatrical experiences for modern audiences. The collaboration was announced in December 2024, with plans for an initial slate of theatrical releases. YRF promises that the Mupapa "will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theaters" and "will keep the audience at the edge of their seats from the word go."
Strategic move
YRF's new business model
The YRF-Posham Pa partnership is part of an ongoing effort by YRF chair Aditya Chopra to create a new business model at the studio. Widhani is leading the charge on the production side, with plans to expand YRF's studio model. The studio is also diversifying its portfolio beyond theatrical releases, including a recent investment in vertical entertainment company Rusk Media.