Yash Raj Films enters vertical, mobile-first entertainment market 

Content creation

Focus on original IP for vertical storytelling

The partnership will initially focus on creating original IP for vertical storytelling instead of adapting YRF's existing film franchises. Widhani emphasized that "vertical storytelling has its own grammar and its own audience expectations. Getting that right with original content is the priority." Mayank Yadav, co-founder and CEO of Rusk Media, said this collaboration aims to fill the gap in India's vertical entertainment market, which has yet to produce enduring franchises despite generating scale.