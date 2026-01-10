'Back from dead': Shriya Pilgaonkar returns for 'Mirzapur' film adaptation
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar has announced her return to the Mirzapur universe with the upcoming film adaptation of the crime thriller series. Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures from the sets of Mirzapur-The Film, including a clapboard and a group photo with co-stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal. The caption read: "8 years later...guess who's back from the dead."
Pilgaonkar's character Sweety Gupta met a tragic end in S1
In the first season of Mirzapur, Pilgaonkar played Sweety Gupta, who was brutally killed by Munna Bhaiyya (Divyenndu) at her own wedding. Her character's death left a significant impact on the show's narrative. The series revolves around Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi (Tripathi), a crime lord and businessman ruling Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.
'Mirzapur' series: A brief overview
The first season also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshita Gaur, while the second season introduced new cast members Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Anangsha Biswas. Meanwhile, Pilgaonkar made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013 and later appeared in successful web series such as Guilty Minds and The Broken News. She will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan.