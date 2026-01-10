'Back from dead': Shriya Pilgaonkar returns for 'Mirzapur' film adaptation

In the first season of Mirzapur, Pilgaonkar played Sweety Gupta, who was brutally killed by Munna Bhaiyya (Divyenndu) at her own wedding. Her character's death left a significant impact on the show's narrative. The series revolves around Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi (Tripathi), a crime lord and businessman ruling Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.

Series information

'Mirzapur' series: A brief overview

The first season also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshita Gaur, while the second season introduced new cast members Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Anangsha Biswas. Meanwhile, Pilgaonkar made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013 and later appeared in successful web series such as Guilty Minds and The Broken News. She will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan.