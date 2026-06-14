'Beautiful soul': Sushant's sister pays tribute on his death anniversary
What's the story
On the sixth death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid tribute to him on social media. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, she remembered her brother not for "how he left but for how he lived." "Six years....Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself," she wrote.
Tribute
Kirti shared what Rajput stood for
Kirti went on to describe her brother's qualities, saying, "When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left, but I think of how he lived... I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind." "I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were."
Legacy
Love transcends time, said Kirti
Kirti also wrote about how love transcends time, saying that even after a person is gone, their impact continues to ripple through countless lives. "A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives." "Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance...hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live."
Conclusion
'Bhai remains very much alive'
Kirti concluded her post by saying that the best tribute to Rajput would be to live by the values he embodied. "The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive." "Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart."
Case details
Know more about Rajput's death
Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. In its closure report in 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ruled out any foul play in his death. His last film, Dil Bechara (2020), released posthumously. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Green's novel of the same name.