'Beautiful soul': Sushant's sister pays tribute on his death anniversary

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Kirti shared what Rajput stood for

Kirti went on to describe her brother's qualities, saying, "When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left, but I think of how he lived... I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind." "I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were."