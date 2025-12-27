LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for untitled thriller in Bhopal
Summarize
Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for untitled thriller in Bhopal
Shweta Tripathi is currently in Bhopal

Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for untitled thriller in Bhopal

By Isha Sharma
Dec 27, 2025
11:34 am
What's the story

Actor Shweta Tripathi has begun shooting for a new thriller in Bhopal, just days after wrapping up Mirzapur: The Film. The yet-untitled project went on floors on December 23 and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule ending by mid-January. "I wrapped up the shoot of Mirzapur: The Film, and almost immediately found myself stepping into a completely new world and a new story," Tripathi said.

Actor's statement

Tripathi expressed excitement over new project

Tripathi told Mid-Day, "While most people are celebrating the holidays, I am celebrating this phase of my life by doing what I love the most: being on set." "It's an intense drama. I feel grateful to be trusted with a leading role where I explore shades that are raw and powerful."

Film information

Details about the film and director remain undisclosed

While the details of the film are still under wraps, Mid-Day reported that it is being directed by a debutant. The project will be shot in various locations across Madhya Pradesh, adding to its authenticity. Meanwhile, Tripathi's recent projects include Kaalkoot, Kanjoos Makhichoos, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2.