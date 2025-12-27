Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for untitled thriller in Bhopal

Shweta Tripathi is currently in Bhopal

Actor Shweta Tripathi has begun shooting for a new thriller in Bhopal, just days after wrapping up Mirzapur: The Film. The yet-untitled project went on floors on December 23 and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule ending by mid-January. "I wrapped up the shoot of Mirzapur: The Film, and almost immediately found myself stepping into a completely new world and a new story," Tripathi said.