Shweta Tripathi begins shooting for untitled thriller in Bhopal
Actor Shweta Tripathi has begun shooting for a new thriller in Bhopal, just days after wrapping up Mirzapur: The Film. The yet-untitled project went on floors on December 23 and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule ending by mid-January. "I wrapped up the shoot of Mirzapur: The Film, and almost immediately found myself stepping into a completely new world and a new story," Tripathi said.
Tripathi told Mid-Day, "While most people are celebrating the holidays, I am celebrating this phase of my life by doing what I love the most: being on set." "It's an intense drama. I feel grateful to be trusted with a leading role where I explore shades that are raw and powerful."
While the details of the film are still under wraps, Mid-Day reported that it is being directed by a debutant. The project will be shot in various locations across Madhya Pradesh, adding to its authenticity. Meanwhile, Tripathi's recent projects include Kaalkoot, Kanjoos Makhichoos, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2.