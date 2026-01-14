'Incredibly special, emotional': Shweta Tripathi wraps 'Mirzapur: The Movie' shoot

News18 quoted Tripathi as saying: "Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional." "Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for." "This character truly changed the way audiences see me and the kind of stories I get to be a part of."

Cast reunion

'Mirzapur: The Movie' brings original cast back together

She added, "Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world...is immense." "Reuniting with the cast specially with Ali Fazal, who is like a family and stepping back into Golu's shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale." Mirzapur: The Movie brings back the original beloved cast from the series, including Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Meanwhile, the movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh.