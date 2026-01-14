'Incredibly special, emotional': Shweta Tripathi wraps 'Mirzapur: The Movie' shoot
What's the story
Actor Shweta Tripathi has completed her shooting schedule for the highly anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is a major milestone as it is one of the first Indian feature films to be based on a popular web show, bringing the gritty world of Mirzapur to theaters. In the movie, she will reprise her role as Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta from the original series.
Emotional wrap-up
Tripathi expressed gratitude for her character
News18 quoted Tripathi as saying: "Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional." "Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for." "This character truly changed the way audiences see me and the kind of stories I get to be a part of."
Cast reunion
'Mirzapur: The Movie' brings original cast back together
She added, "Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world...is immense." "Reuniting with the cast specially with Ali Fazal, who is like a family and stepping back into Golu's shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale." Mirzapur: The Movie brings back the original beloved cast from the series, including Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Meanwhile, the movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh.