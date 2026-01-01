Siddhant Chaturvedi-Alizeh Agnihotri to star in French musical's remake
What's the story
Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri will lead the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed French film La Famille Belier, reported PTI. The musical drama will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and is expected to delve into themes of talent, family, and coming-of-age storyline. Originally released in 2014, La Famille Belier is a French-Belgian comedy-drama directed by Eric Lartigau.
Film synopsis
'La Famille Belier' plot and its Oscar-winning remake
The film revolves around a 16-year-old girl who serves as the interpreter for her deaf parents. Her life changes when her music teacher recognizes her singing talent, compelling her to choose between pursuing her dreams and supporting her family. The story was remade as CODA, which won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur's performance as the father of a deaf family.
Career highlights
Chaturvedi and Agnihotri's previous projects and upcoming films
Chaturvedi was last seen in the 2025 romance-drama Dhadak 2, opposite Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Agnihotri made her acting debut in 2023 with the heist thriller Farrey. Apart from this project, Chaturvedi will also be seen in another family entertainer Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Bahl and co-starring Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi. In 2026, Chaturvedi will also lead Do Deewane Seher Mein.