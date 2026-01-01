Siddhant Chaturvedi-Alizeh Agnihotri to star in French musical's remake

Film synopsis

'La Famille Belier' plot and its Oscar-winning remake

The film revolves around a 16-year-old girl who serves as the interpreter for her deaf parents. Her life changes when her music teacher recognizes her singing talent, compelling her to choose between pursuing her dreams and supporting her family. The story was remade as CODA, which won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur's performance as the father of a deaf family.