Siddhant Chaturvedi leads Ajay Devgn's period action thriller
Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to lead an upcoming action-packed period film produced by Ajay Devgn, set in 1945 India.
Mohit Raina joins as the parallel lead, and Neha Sharma makes her directorial debut.
The project is in pre-production now and starts filming this October.
OTT release planned for this unique creature action film
Ajay Devgn was originally going to act but stepped back to focus his acting energies on theatrical releases, choosing instead to produce.
What really sets this project apart is its blend of historical drama with creature-based action—a combo rarely seen in Indian cinema.
With a planned 2026 OTT release, it promises something fresh for fans who love both history and high-stakes adventure.