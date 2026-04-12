'Do Deewane Seher Mein' to hit Netflix on April 17

Film synopsis

Exploring the story of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Do Deewane Seher Mein follows Shashank (Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Thakur), two seemingly successful individuals with deep insecurities. The story focuses on their journey through love and self-doubt. Speaking about the movie earlier, Chaturvedi told Bollywood Hungama, "[The film] explores how timing and emotional maturity matter just as much as chemistry. Sometimes love is real but still complicated." The film also stars Ayesha Raza, Ila Arun, Naveen Kaushik, Mona Ambegaonkar, Viraj Ghelani, and Sandeepa Dhar in pivotal roles.