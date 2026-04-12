'Do Deewane Seher Mein' to hit Netflix on April 17
What's the story
The romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, will stream on Netflix from April 17, 2026. It was released theatrically in February and is backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions. It's directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for Sridevi-starrer Mom.
Film synopsis
Exploring the story of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'
Do Deewane Seher Mein follows Shashank (Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Thakur), two seemingly successful individuals with deep insecurities. The story focuses on their journey through love and self-doubt. Speaking about the movie earlier, Chaturvedi told Bollywood Hungama, "[The film] explores how timing and emotional maturity matter just as much as chemistry. Sometimes love is real but still complicated." The film also stars Ayesha Raza, Ila Arun, Naveen Kaushik, Mona Ambegaonkar, Viraj Ghelani, and Sandeepa Dhar in pivotal roles.
Box office performance
Theatrical performance and critical reception
Despite its promising premise, Do Deewane Seher Mein received a lukewarm response from fans. The film, made on an estimated budget of ₹40 crore, failed to perform commercially, reportedly earning only around ₹9.27 crore (nett) during its theatrical run. The project's cinematography is by Kaushal Shah, while the editing is by Monisha Baldawa.