What drew Siddhant Chaturvedi to 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Siddhant Chaturvedi , currently seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, recently opened up about his career choices and the lessons he learned from the film. The actor said he is grateful for getting projects that many actors wait years for, but added that he sees his career as just beginning. "There's still a long road ahead, and that's the exciting part," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Relationship insights Chaturvedi's learnings from the movie Chaturvedi shared what he learned about love and relationships from Do Deewane Seher Mein. "The film reminded me that love is rarely loud, it's in the quiet choices people make for each other. The biggest takeaway for me was that commitment isn't about grand promises; it's about showing up consistently, even when it's inconvenient." "It also explores how timing and emotional maturity matter just as much as chemistry. Sometimes love is real but still complicated."

Professional insights On his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali He also spoke about his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a producer on Do Deewane Seher Mein. "Working with Sanjay sir is like attending a masterclass in cinematic emotion every single day. He has an extraordinary eye for detail, not just visually, but emotionally." "In fact, he was the one who suggested the title. I was fortunate to spend meaningful time with him before the shoot, whether discussing scenes, music, or simply observing his process."

Advertisement

Audience expectations On audiences being open to different kinds of cinema Chaturvedi also spoke about how audiences today are open to different kinds of cinema. "Yes, large-scale action films create huge theatrical moments, but there is always space for emotionally driven love stories that connect with the heart," he said. "Do Deewane Seher Mein offers a different experience, more intimate, more deeply felt. If the emotions land truthfully, the film will find its audience."

Advertisement

Career highlight Chaturvedi will soon headline V. Shantaram biopic Chaturvedi will soon be seen in the biopic of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram. He described it as both an "honor and a responsibility." "Portraying someone of that stature means going beyond imitation. It requires deep research, humility, and an emotional understanding of the era he lived in," he said.