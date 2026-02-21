What drew Siddhant Chaturvedi to 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'
What's the story
Siddhant Chaturvedi, currently seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, recently opened up about his career choices and the lessons he learned from the film. The actor said he is grateful for getting projects that many actors wait years for, but added that he sees his career as just beginning. "There's still a long road ahead, and that's the exciting part," he told Bollywood Hungama.
Relationship insights
Chaturvedi's learnings from the movie
Chaturvedi shared what he learned about love and relationships from Do Deewane Seher Mein. "The film reminded me that love is rarely loud, it's in the quiet choices people make for each other. The biggest takeaway for me was that commitment isn't about grand promises; it's about showing up consistently, even when it's inconvenient." "It also explores how timing and emotional maturity matter just as much as chemistry. Sometimes love is real but still complicated."
Professional insights
On his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
He also spoke about his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a producer on Do Deewane Seher Mein. "Working with Sanjay sir is like attending a masterclass in cinematic emotion every single day. He has an extraordinary eye for detail, not just visually, but emotionally." "In fact, he was the one who suggested the title. I was fortunate to spend meaningful time with him before the shoot, whether discussing scenes, music, or simply observing his process."
Audience expectations
On audiences being open to different kinds of cinema
Chaturvedi also spoke about how audiences today are open to different kinds of cinema. "Yes, large-scale action films create huge theatrical moments, but there is always space for emotionally driven love stories that connect with the heart," he said. "Do Deewane Seher Mein offers a different experience, more intimate, more deeply felt. If the emotions land truthfully, the film will find its audience."
Career highlight
Chaturvedi will soon headline V. Shantaram biopic
Chaturvedi will soon be seen in the biopic of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram. He described it as both an "honor and a responsibility." "Portraying someone of that stature means going beyond imitation. It requires deep research, humility, and an emotional understanding of the era he lived in," he said.
Role analysis
Comparing his characters in 'Dhadak 2' and 'Do Deewane...'
Finally, Chaturvedi compared his characters in Dhadak 2 and Do Deewane Seher Mein. He said they come from completely different emotional and social worlds. "In Dhadak 2, the character carried the weight of systemic injustice; his silences were heavy, his conflicts external as much as internal," he explained. "In Do Deewane Seher Mein, the conflicts are far more intimate and emotional." Do Deewane Seher Mein, also starring Mrunal Thakur, was released on Friday.