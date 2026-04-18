Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal (41) dies after cancer battle
What's the story
The Malayalam television industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor Siddharth Venugopal (popularly known as Vinish), who passed away at 41 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. His colleague, actor Seema G Nair, confirmed the news on social media. "All hopes have faded... popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world," her post read.
Health battle
Nair penned an emotional tribute on Instagram
Nair, who was closely associated with his treatment, shared her grief on social media. She wrote, "For the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back... today god decided that you shouldn't suffer anymore." Actor Kishor Sathya also paid tribute to Venugopal, saying he was a familiar face to audiences through television serials.
Career path
Venugopal's journey in showbiz
Venugopal, who hailed from Chalakudy in Thrissur, developed a passion for acting during his college years and was involved in professional theater. He started his career as a presenter before moving into television serials. His breakthrough role came with Kasthooriman, after which he changed his name from Vinish to Siddharth Venugopal due to the popularity of the character. He was last seen in Bhagyajathakam. May he rest in peace.