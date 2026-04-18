Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal (41) dies after cancer battle

Nair, who was closely associated with his treatment, shared her grief on social media. She wrote, "For the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back... today god decided that you shouldn't suffer anymore." Actor Kishor Sathya also paid tribute to Venugopal, saying he was a familiar face to audiences through television serials.

Career path

Venugopal's journey in showbiz

Venugopal, who hailed from Chalakudy in Thrissur, developed a passion for acting during his college years and was involved in professional theater. He started his career as a presenter before moving into television serials. His breakthrough role came with Kasthooriman, after which he changed his name from Vinish to Siddharth Venugopal due to the popularity of the character. He was last seen in Bhagyajathakam. May he rest in peace.