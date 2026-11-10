Sidharth and Kiara to grace 'Koffee With Karan 9' next
What's the story
The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The episode promises to be a blend of their relationship journey, wedding anecdotes, and playful banter. Host Karan Johar shared a teaser for the episode on social media, where he called it an "extra-special Koffee date." The show will stream on Wednesday at 7:00pm on JioHotstar.
Episode highlights
Teaser shows Johar asking Malhotra-Advani about their wedding
The teaser video features Johar introducing Malhotra and Advani as "effortlessly suave and eternal beauty." He then takes a trip down memory lane, asking them about their wedding.
The conversation also touches upon Shahid Kapoor, with Advani humorously recalling how Johar threw the actor off the stage while dancing at their wedding.
Full circle
Malhotra-Advani's joint appearance on 'Koffee With Karan'
Malhotra and Advani's appearance on the show marks a significant moment in their journey with Johar's chat show.
In his previous appearance, Malhotra had spoken about manifesting a future with Advani, making this joint outing particularly special now that they are married.
The episode offers a chance to see how far that story has come, with the couple sharing a couch and looking back at their life together.
Star-studded season
Season 9 kicked off with Salman Khan
The fifth episode comes after a star-studded start to the season. The premiere featured Salman Khan, followed by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in the second episode.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took over the couch in the third episode, while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited for the fourth.
Now, it's Malhotra and Advani's turn to bring their charm to the Koffee couch.