'The Vvaan' review: Forgettable film buried under too many ideas

Malhotra and Bhatia play Rishi and Mamta, a married couple, who travel to Rishi's hometown, Devanchal, for Chhath festivities.

Rishi, an atheist, is soon drawn into the mysteries of the local forest where inexplicable dangers lurk after sunset.

Rishi believes it's superstition, but the villagers insist that Van Devi, the guardian of the forest, cannot be defied.

Who is right?