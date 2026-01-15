Sidharth's 'Vvan' to get first look poster on his birthday

Film details

'Vvan' to explore Indian folklore and mythology

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sidharth has a massy, never-before-seen look in the film." "Also, Vvan is no longer releasing on May 15." "The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, and her other film, Bhooth Bangla...has been pushed from April 3 to May 15." "Hence, releasing two films of her production on the same day was not practical." "The new date has been kept a secret by the makers...they are expected to mention it on the first look poster."