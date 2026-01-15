Sidharth's 'Vvan' to get first look poster on his birthday
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to unveil a new poster for his upcoming film Vvan on Friday. The poster reveal coincides with Malhotra's birthday. The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever and will mark the first collaboration between Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
'Vvan' to explore Indian folklore and mythology
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sidharth has a massy, never-before-seen look in the film." "Also, Vvan is no longer releasing on May 15." "The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, and her other film, Bhooth Bangla...has been pushed from April 3 to May 15." "Hence, releasing two films of her production on the same day was not practical." "The new date has been kept a secret by the makers...they are expected to mention it on the first look poster."
What we know about 'Vvan' so far
Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, Vvan delves into Indian folklore while offering a visually stunning and emotionally charged cinematic experience. Set in Central India's mystical heartlands, it tells a tale steeped in ancient lore, concealed temples, and the enigma of an untamed forest harboring secrets waiting to be discovered.