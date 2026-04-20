'Silaa': Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb starrer completes shoot

The shooting of the upcoming romantic-action drama Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar, has been completed. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, and Karan Veer Mehra in lead roles. It made headlines for being the first feature film to be shot inside the famous Son Doong Cave. The production team has confirmed, per Times Now, that Rane-Khateeb's chemistry is "strong, raw, and extremely engaging."

Film's vision 'Gripping and emotionally high-voltage love story' Silaa is being touted as a "gripping and emotionally high-voltage love story." The film aims to redefine the romance genre with its unique setting and large-scale production. The final schedule was completed after months of challenging shoots in remote and visually stunning locations.

Actor's perspective Khateeb on her experience of working in 'Silaa' Khateeb has called Silaa one of the most fulfilling experiences of her career. She said, "I'm wrapping Silaa with a full heart, a lot of gratitude, and a feeling that I grew, not just as an actor, but as a person." Last year, Rane shared the first look of Silaa on Instagram. The poster featured him holding Khateeb close with bloodied faces and wounded arms against a backdrop of raging flames.

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