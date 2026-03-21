Silambarasan TR's next film is a 'paradise' theme
Silambarasan TR is gearing up for his next big project, tentatively called STR51, though fans are buzzing that the real title might be Paradise.
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, filming is expected to begin on May 1, 2026.
Marimuthu has teased that the story will explore the idea of paradise, but says those themes will reveal themselves as you watch.
The official title and schedule are still under wraps for now.
Film is aiming for a 2027 release
STR51 is shaping up to be a fantasy, romantic, action drama, with Silambarasan reportedly playing the "God of Love." Comedy favorite Santhanam joins him in a major role.
While plot details are being kept secret, the movie is aiming for a 2027 release.
Meanwhile, Silambarasan is also busy working on Arasan with director Vetrimaaran, set in the Vada Chennai universe.