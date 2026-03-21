Silambarasan TR's next film is a 'paradise' theme Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Silambarasan TR is gearing up for his next big project, tentatively called STR51, though fans are buzzing that the real title might be Paradise.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, filming is expected to begin on May 1, 2026.

Marimuthu has teased that the story will explore the idea of paradise, but says those themes will reveal themselves as you watch.

The official title and schedule are still under wraps for now.