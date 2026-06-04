Simpson debuts new song, reflects on nearly 9 years sober
Entertainment
Jessica Simpson just got real about her nearly nine years of sobriety during a recent show in California, where she introduced her new song "Give It All Away."
She talked openly about facing past traumas and how quitting alcohol helped her heal, saying, "It wasn't until a year later that I realized that the drinking wasn't numbing my pain, it was actually causing more pain,"
Simpson urges self compassion at concert
Since going sober in 2017, Simpson has been honest about the ups and downs, sharing on Instagram that alcohol "silenced my intuition" and blocked her dreams.
At the concert, she encouraged fans to be kind to themselves: "Everything is going to be OK if you just give it all away."
Her message? Healing takes work, but self-compassion matters.